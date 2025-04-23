State Police Ticket Over 20K in “Operation Hang Up” Crackdown

Over the last few weeks, New York State Police have ben on the roads and highways looking for people illegally talking on their cellphones while driving.

According to Troopers, a total of 22,867 tickets were issued during this year’s “Operation Hang Up” traffic enforcement period, including 4,607 tickets for distracted driving. This special traffic detail, which ran from Monday, April 7, 2025, to Monday, April 14, 2025, targeted drivers using electronic devices while behind the wheel.

New York State Troopers say the reason for the sting operation and crackdown is that reducing cellphone usage while driving and distracted driving saves lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,275 people were killed in crashes caused by distracted driving nationwide in 2023.

During the April 2024 “Operation Hang Up” campaign, State Police issued 21,768 tickets, including 4,056 for distracted driving. These violations included talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device while driving.

2025 Distracted Driving Tickets Issued by Troop:

TROOP TEXTING CELL PHONE TOTAL DISTRACTED TOTAL V&T TICKETS A 267 88 355 2,150 B 68 31 99 1,482 C 154 89 243 1,496 D 311 121 432 2,359 E 100 50 150 2,293 F 470 187 657 2,475 G 617 349 966 2,150 K 324 145 469 2,237 L 219 72 291 1,601 M 118 56 174 1,166 T 469 302 771 3,458 TOTALS 3,117 1,490 4,607 22,867

Current New York State law includes the following penalties for distracted drivers:

For a first offense, the minimum fine is $50 and the maximum is $200.

A second offense within 18 months increases the maximum fine to $250.

A third offense within 18 months results in a maximum fine of $450.

Probationary and junior drivers face a 120-day license suspension for a first offense, and a one-year revocation of their permit or license if a second offense is committed within six months.

