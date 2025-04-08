Spring Vinyl Records for Yard Sale Search Worth Up to $10K

It's spring and with the warmer weather anticipated and yard sale season just around the corner, we thought we'd deliver 10 valuable records for April worth $100 or more, according to Mighty John the Record Guy.

Mighty John, John Marshall, is the foremost expert on record values and offers up appraisals each month on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show. Record owners can also see values of records on his website MoneyMusic.com.

Here are 10 records that if in really good shape, are worth more than 100 bucks. It's all important to note that the picture sleeves and album covers are usually fry important when it comes to the record value.

w/s= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artists)… (Title)……………….(Near mint value)

1965 Volt LP… Otis Redding… “Soul Ballards”………$100.00

(Little Richard’s back-up band was the Upsetters. Among the members during those early years of Rock and Roll was a man who would epitomize the Soul sound of the 60’s. That man was Otis Redding. Best known for his #1 hit, “(Sittin’on) The Dock of the Bay.”)

1957 RCA 45…Elvis Presley… “All Shook Up” w/ps…… $150.00

Songwriter Otis Blackwell got the idea for the song and title from an associate who was shaking up a bottle of Pepsi.

1984 Polydor LP…John Lennon… “Milk and Honey” (black vinyl)…………….. $20.00

(yellow vinyl).…. $150.00

(green vinyl)…. $175.00

(Yoko explained the title referred to their journey to settle in America, the land of “milk and honey.”)

1987 Epic 12inch single…Michael Jackson… “The Way You Make Me Feel”

(with Pepsi logo on the cover)……….. $225.00

(no Pepsi logo)… $25.00

1965 Capitol LP…Beatles… “Beatles” ‘65” (stereo)……… $150.00

(mono)……. $400.00

1982 Elektra 45… Queen… “Body Language” w/ps of 2 naked bodies……….. $10.00

(w/ps with no naked bodies).. $350.00

1971 Casablanca LP… Kiss… “Kiss Alive II…… $40.00

(However, if you have or find a copy with three live tracks, “Hooligan,” “Take Me,” and “Do You Love Me,” then the value jumps up to…… $500.00

The three songs might be listed on the cover, but you actually have to play the record to see if they are.

1967 RCA LP… Jefferson Airplane… “After Bathing at Baxter’s” (stereo)…… $30.00

(mono)…….. $750.00

(After Bathing at Baxter’s” really means after “bathing taking LSD.” Baxter was the band’s code word for LSD.)

1959 Mercury 45… Phil Phillips… “Sea of Love”……….. $40.00

Khoury’s 45… Phil Phillps… “Sea of Love”……………. $750.00

(In 1959 the 45 spent 3 months on the Billboard top-40. The song was used as the theme for the 1989 Al Pacino movie, “Sea of Love.”)

1964 London LP…Rolling Stones… “12 x 5” (Black vinyl)……. $150.00

(Blue vinly)…... $10,000.00



