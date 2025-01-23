Sheriff Maciol Elected to State Association’s Executive Committee
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has once again been named to the NYS Sheriff's Association Executive Committee. Maciol was sworn in on Thursday at the Association's 91st Annual Winter Training Conference this week at the Desmond / Crowne Plaza in Albany. During the conference, numerous training sessions are conducted along with the election of the association’s officers for 2025. The New York State Sheriffs' Institute also conducted its’ annual awards ceremony at the conference.
Maciol was honored to have been unanimously re-elected today by his fellow Sheriffs of New York State to continue to serve on the Executive Committee of the NYS Sheriffs' Association for the 5th consecutive year. In this position, Sheriff Maciol will continue to work with Sheriffs around the state to further the efforts of the Sheriffs' Association to enhance public safety through professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs, and advocacy. Maciol served as the President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association in 2019.
Retired & Longtime Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike administered the Oath of Office to Sheriff Maciol and all of the other officers elected by the association members on Friday.
The New York State Sheriffs' Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, formed in 1934, for the purpose of assisting Sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all of the elected and appointed Sheriffs of New York State.
