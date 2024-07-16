The extreme heat in the area is making it possible for the area to see its worst weather yet, with multiple agencies warning of strong winds, large hail, dangerous flooding, strong storms, and possible tornadoes later this evening, July 16.

Emergency responders and weather watchers say Central New York has an "enhanced risk" of dealing with severe thunderstorms, "dangerous" flooding, powerful winds, dangerous hail, and tornadoes later Tuesday.

Herkimer-Oneida County Fire Dispatch warned on Facebook it is very likely severe storms will bombard the area. The post included three different maps that showed the increased risk of extreme weather.

"1st map is the general thunderstorm risk which ours has been upgraded from slight to enhanced risk," the post explained.

The areas enveloped in orange are at the highest risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, winds up to 75 miles per hour, and "a few tornadoes" starting during the mid-afternoon into the evening hours.

The areas at greater risk of seeing twisters are "from the greater Capital District westward to the Syracuse area and points north of Albany to near Lake Placid," the post warned.

The post also explained other areas could experience roughly 2.5 inches of hail during these storms and receive up to 3 inches of rain this afternoon. The areas at increased risk of "dangerous flooding" are the Lowville and Southern Lewis County.

Residents should anticipate thunderstorm and tornado watches or warnings this evening. People are advised to seek shelter when this weather arrives and to stay away from trees.

"Don't mess around with these storms today...especially if you're out in the Mohawk Valley, on Lake Sacandaga, or in the Adirondacks," Herkimer-Oneida County Fire Dispatch remarked.

Shortly after making this post, the National Weather Service issued a "Severe Thunderstorm Watch" that'll remain in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Dozens of counties are involved in this alert including Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Otsego County.

"Scattered severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with damaging winds and heavy rain as the main threats. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible," the outlet warned.

The extreme weather is expected to abate after a cold front begins moving in on Thursday, which should break this pattern of dangerous evening storms.

