Upstate New York will be home to the 158th Belmont Stakes.

APTOPIX Belmont Stakes Horse Racing (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Due to ongoing renovation work at Belmont Park in Long Island, the Saratoga Race Course will again host the world famous race in 2026 for a third and final time.

Belmont Park is undergoing a $455 million renovation. The last time the park underwent such extensive work was back in 1963.

However, the grandstand wouldn't be fully open in time for the race.

Governor Kathy Hochul says keeping the race in Saratoga one more year will allow Belmont Park to continue un-interrupted construction and finish on schedule.

157th Belmont Stakes Al Bello/Getty Images loading...

"Bringing the race back to Saratoga next year will once again expand the audience for this storied leg of the Triple Crown and ensure fans continue to enjoy the full experience," said Hochul.

Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford celebrated the decision. He said in a statement:

The exceptional collaboration between NYRA, the Chamber, Discover Saratoga, and other dedicated community partners has created a memorable experience for all who visited our city.

The city is hard at work planning next year's race and the famous Broadway kick-off concert.

The re-imagined Belmont Park is on schedule to open to the public in September of 2026.

A Front Row Look at the Legendary Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

I was fortunate to score tickets to the 2025 Belmont Stakes and it was a day of pure joy!

It was worth standing for hours at the fence to catch Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza thunder around the bend and toward the finish line.

Tickets for the 2026 Belmont Stakes are on sale, which you can find on BelmontExperiences.com.

Watching the 2025 Belmont Stakes in the Front Row There was no way I was going to miss out on watching the race from the front. It was worth standing for over 2 hours right at the fence to ensure we'd have the best "seats" in the house. Gallery Credit: Megan

