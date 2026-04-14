Police: Avoid State Rt. 8 in the Town of New Hartford

Police in New Hartford are asking motorists to avoid Route 8 in the Town of New Hartford after a large spill of loose gravel on Tuesday morning.

"Due to a large spill of loose gravel (just after 8 a.m.), please avoid State Rt 8 - North Bound Lane, North Of Kellogg Rd. in the Town of New Hartford.

New Hartford Police have a road closure in place in this area while New York State Dept Of Transportation Crews begin to clean and clear the roadway.

Check back later for an update to this story.

Hamilton College Upsets Hobart, Wins NCAA DIII National Championship Here's a collection of photos by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford for TSM from the DIII Men's Hockey NCAA National Championship game, Sunday, March 29, 2026. Hamilton upset undefeated Hobart 2-1 in OT to win their first National Championship. Hobart had not lost a game since the middle of last season. They had won three straight National Titles. The win logged Hamilton's first ever National Championship. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford for TSM

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