Rome Man Faces Charges After Violent Domestic Dispute in Verona

A Rome man was arrested Thursday night following an investigation into a domestic dispute in the Town of Verona, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol.

On February 13th, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a reported domestic incident on Kelly Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspect, Robert Francis Young III, had arrived at the residence of his former intimate partner and initiated a confrontation with individuals inside.

According to authorities, Young was asked to leave but instead punched a window, causing it to shatter. He also engaged in a physical altercation with a family member of the former partner, who was present at the time. During the incident, three children were on the scene and witnessed the altercation.

Following their investigation, deputies arrested Young and charged him with one count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Criminal Mischief and Endangering the Welfare of a Child are both Class A misdemeanors, while Harassment is a violation.

Young was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing before being turned over to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment. Child Protective Services was notified regarding the children present during the incident.

The New York State Police assisted deputies at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

