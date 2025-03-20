An extremely malnourished and injured dog has finally found safety, and local authorities are demanding justice.

A sweet dog by the name of Ginger was found running loose in the City of Rome. After she was successfully caught, her condition horrified those who rescued her.

The 1 to 2-year-old pit bull mix was practically skin and bones and suffered injuries all over her body. Now, the hunt is on for those responsible.

The City of Rome shared a call to action on its Facebook on behalf of gentle Ginger. Now that she is receiving the care she desperately needs, the focus has switched to finding her justice.

City officials explained:

These wounds and her general physical state do not happen overnight. Ginger's condition is a result of weeks and possibly months of neglect and abuse.

Ginger's journey to healing will take time due to the extent of her neglect. It's estimated she is at least 20 pounds underweight, but "fattening her up" is a delicate process.

PetMD says it can take months to bring a malnourished dog to a healthy weight. Dogs that have been starved are prone to gastrointestinal distress, diarrhea, appetite loss, vomiting, and even organ dysfunction in extreme cases if introduced to food incorrectly.

Despite everything she endured, it seems this pup has not given up on finding love. While it is unknown if Ginger will go up for adoption, she can now rest on a comfortable bed and surrounded by people who care about her.

In the meantime, you can help by helping authorities find the person or persons who did this to her. Anyone with information about Ginger or her owners is asked to call Rome Animal Control at (315) 337-6260.

"Your help is appreciated - let's fight for Ginger!," the city said.

New York Lawmaker Proposing Stricter Punishments for Animal Abusers

Some comments on the City of Rome's Facebook post mention how, if the person responsible is apprehended, they may face minimal punishment.

If State Senator James Tedisco of Ballston Lake gets his way, animal abusers may face stricter penalties.

This week, Tedisco introduced legislation calling for changes after a Bronx man lit a puppy on fire and trapped it in a crate at a church parking lot in Albany. The puppy was killed.

But because animal cruelty is no longer a bailable offense, the suspect was released on an appearance ticket.

Said Tedisco:

Anyone who would be so dastardly as to starve and light a defenseless puppy on fire like this would have no hesitation to harm a human and is a clear and present danger to public safety.

Tedisco aims to repeal the bail reform law and allow judges to hold animal abusers. The measure also calls to increase jail time for animal abuse offenders and require them to undergo psychiatric evaluations.

The measure would also implement a statewide registry of animal abusers with the intent for those on it to never own a pet again.

We have an obligation as a government to protect all members of our family, including those who have no voice. Having a companion animal is not a right, it’s a privilege, but our pets and people have a right to be safe from abuse and neglect.

WIBX has reached out to Senator Tedisco for an on-air interview.

