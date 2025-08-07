State Police, Rome PD Make Drug Bust – Drugs and Cash Seized

Police in Rome have arrested a Rome man on several charges which resulted in the seizure of guns, drugs and cash on Wednesday.

Troopers, in conjunction with the local drug task force and Rome Police arrested 41-year-old Iabriel T. Sumter, of Rome, NY, on the following charges:

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (4 ounces or more) – Class A-II Felony

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree – Class C Felony

Troopers say the arrest and investigation were a joint law enforcement operation in the City of Rome, which ultimately resulted in a significant quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun being taken off the streets.

Troopers say, on August 6, 2025, the New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Special Investigations Unit, Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, Canine Unit, uniformed members, the Rome Police Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at a residence on 313 ½ W. Embargo Street and a business on 602 Calvert Street.

The searches resulted in the seizure of more than four ounces of cocaine, over one-half ounce of crack cocaine, a loaded Walther PK380 handgun, more than $2,000 in cash, and various drug packaging materials and scales.

Sumter was transported to the Oneida County Jail pending centralized arraignment.

This case was jointly investigated by the New York State Police and the Rome Police Department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Rome City Police and the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams