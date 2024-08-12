Major Road Closures Announced After Truck Hits a Bridge in New Hartford

The New Hartford Police Department is providing the public an update as several roadways are closed due to an accident in town in the area of Washington Mills.

Several travelers had their commutes interrupted and rerouted following an accident involving a commercial vehicle and a bridge on Oneida Street. New Hartford Police say officers responded to the scene Monday morning along with Town of New Hartford Highway crews and officials with the New York State Department of Transportation.

An initial investigation revealed a truck and trailer towing an excavator struck the bridge located on Oneida Street outside of Washington Mills near Roberts Road heading in to Chadwicks. This crash is causing major road closures and delays as the cleanup is well underway as well as the ongoing investigation.

Police say the following roadways are closed until further notice.

Oneida Street between Roberts Road and Oxford Road.

State Route 8 Northbound between Sauquoit and Kellogg Road.

As a result, traffic will be slowed and you may need to find an alternate route on your way to work or if you're heading in to town for your errands or grocery shopping. Officials are working hard to get this issue resolved quickly. Avoid the area unless absolutely necessary. It has been a common occurrence to have bridges become the victim of truck strikes as sometimes the clearance is a little too low for these vehicles. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

