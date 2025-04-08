Report: New York Has the Nation’s Best Ballparks
A recent roundup of the best places to catch a baseball game named 2 hotspots here in New York.
New York continues its dominance of the sports scene. With Major League Baseball off to a strong start, a new study claims fans have the best times watching games in the Empire State.
The report isn't about the actual teams playing at their respective parks, but more about deciding which are among the nation's most handsome.
When it comes to picking picturesque ballparks, only 10 managed to make the cut. Two of them are from New York, the second-most out of any other state.
New York Baseball Stadiums Among Best in Nation
FlashPicks released a study that listed the nation's 30 MLB ballparks and categorized them by Instagram likeability.
These hotspots enjoyed the most Instagram tags and hashtags to determine the nation's prettiest.
Coming in 5th place was Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
Citi Field was just slightly bumped by Fenway Park in Boston, which is home of the Red Sox. Less than 25,000 Instagram mentions separated the two.
Citi Field is one of the newer stadiums in the nation, having completed construction in 2009.
Coming in second place overall, and a hair under first place finisher Dodger Stadium, was Yankee Stadium. This ballpark also opened to the public in 2009 after replacing the original park that had been welcoming fans since 1923.
The famed stadium has garnered 748,000 Instagram mentions, which is about 200,000 more than third-place finisher, Wrigley Field.
Here's the top 10:
- Dodger Stadium
- Yankee Stadium
- Wrigley Field
- Fenway Park
- Citi Field
- Rogers Centre
- Petco Park
- Angel Stadium
- PNC Park
- T-Mobile Park
