Remington’s Ammunition Division Being Sold to Foreign Company

Remington continues to raise eyebrows following bankruptcy and the splitting of its divisions. Now, Vista Outdoor has announced the pending sale of the Remington ammunition line to a Czech company, Czechoslovak Group (CSG). The deal, if approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment, is worth $1.96 billion.

"Vista Outdoor ammunition is Made in the USA today, and our ammunition will be Made in the USA after the transaction closes," a Vista Outdoor Spokesperson told FOX Business. "The U.S.-based management team and CSG are jointly committed to U.S.-based production and the continued supplying of ammunition to American consumers, law enforcement and military partners."

Lawmakers in Washington are worried about the sale, fearing the U.S. military will become reliant upon a foreign entity for ammunition. U.S. Senators such as John Kennedy and Lindsey Graham are apprehensive about the proposed sale.

In March, Remington officially closed its doors in Ilion, NY, where the company was founded in 1816.

Remington Arms, was one of the oldest and most iconic firearms manufacturers in the United States, with a long and storied history beginning with Eliphalet Remington in Ilion in 1816.

Founding and Early Years (1816 - 1850s)

•1816: Eliphalet Remington II founded Remington Arms in Ilion, New York. He started by making a flintlock rifle barrel, which he successfully tested and sold.

•1828: The company moved to its permanent location in Ilion, New York, where it began expanding its production capabilities.

Growth and Expansion (1850s - 1900s)

•1840s-1850s: Remington expanded into producing revolvers and other firearms, becoming a significant supplier of arms during the Civil War.

•1860s: The company introduced the Remington Model 1858 revolver, which became widely used during the Civil War.

•1870s: Remington diversified into the production of typewriters and sewing machines, establishing the Remington Typewriter Company.

20th Century Developments (1900s - 1950s)

•1910: Remington introduced the iconic Model 10 pump-action shotgun and Model 12 pump-action .22 rifle.

•World War I and II: Remington played a crucial role in producing firearms and ammunition for the U.S. military.

•1940s: The company introduced the Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle, which became one of the most popular hunting rifles in history.

Modern Era (1950s - 2020s)

•1960s-1970s: Remington continued to innovate, developing new firearms and expanding its product lines.

•1993: The company was acquired by the investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

•2007: Remington was purchased by Cerberus Capital Management and became part of the Freedom Group, later renamed Remington Outdoor Company.

•2020: Remington declared bankruptcy and its assets were auctioned off. The Ilion plant faced significant challenges, including layoffs and temporary closures. Remington's ammunition business was purchased by Vista Outdoor Inc., a major producer of outdoor sports and recreation products.

•2021: The Ilion plant was reopened under new ownership by the Roundhill Group, which aimed to revive the brand and continue production.

•2023: Roundhill Group announced that they would be permanently shutting down the Ilion plant

•2024: In March, Remington officially closed its doors for good. Vista Outdoor in Lonoke, Arkansas, announced the sale of its ammunition business to a Czech company

Remington Arms has left a lasting legacy in both civilian and military firearms. Its Ilion plant was notable not only for its long history but also for its significant contributions to American manufacturing and innovation in firearms technology.

