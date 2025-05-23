It's a big win for a species that has less than 20 remaining in the wild and it's all thanks to a local zoo.

Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo is helping to save a critically endangered wolf species from extinction.

On May 3, the zoo welcomed six healthy red wolf puppies. Staff said the mom, Evie, is doing great and taking excellent care of her litter. The dad, Sage, is also doing fine.

Evie welcomed four little girls and two baby boys. Right now the wolf pups are nursing in their den and can't be seen by visitors.

Syracuse Zoo Celebrating Major Win for Species Preservation

The zoo explained why this is such a crucial win for wildlife lovers and warriors everywhere.

Red wolves are the most endangered species of canine on the planet. Currently, the number of red wolves in the wild is fewer than 20 individuals, mostly due to illegal poaching and habitat destruction.

Red wolves used to be prevalent in the United States but they were hunted to near extinction in 1980.

The remaining wild red wolves reside in North Carolina. Last September, the species suffered a devastating loss when five pups died after their father was killed by a vehicle.

It was said five other red wolves were killed by vehicles since July of 2023.

While there are less than 20 red wolves in the wild, zoos are working together to prevent the species from going extinct.

There is about 257 red wolves in captivity and most are participating in the Species Survival Plan, a breeding plan designed to produce healthy animals and eventually reintroduce them to the wild.

Last year, the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook announced the birth of 4 of red wolf puppies.

Syracuse Zoo Also Welcomes Rare Penguin Babies

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is also celebrating the recent hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks.

The babies were named Domingo and Ramon, who hatched in mid-April. Both chicks are doing great and being taken care of behind-the-scenes. The will soon be visible to the public.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the penguins are a vulnerable species.

Utica Zoo Announces Birth of Canada Lynx Kittens

The great news from our local zoos continues with the Utica Zoo, who recently welcomed a pair of lynx kittens.

The kittens will be visible to the public at a later time. Right now, the North Trek Trail is temporarily closed to give mom and dad privacy as they raise their young.

The zoo will open the trail back up once they feel the family is ready for visitors.

In the meantime, the Utica Zoo is welcoming the public to check out a brand new exhibit that is making its debut in the Mohawk Valley - Dino Discovery!

