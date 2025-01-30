Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon was presented a major national recognition for the role she played in the Rome tornado recovery efforts.

Every year, the American Red Cross recognizes lawmakers for their leadership and advocacy for their communities.

This year, thea new class for Legislator of the Year was announced and among the luminaries was Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenshon.

Buttenschon, who represents the Utica-Rome area, was selected for her work to uphold the Red Cross' core mission to "prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies."

The organizations highlighted her efforts following the devastating EF2 tornado that ripped through the City of Rome.

The tornado tore down iconic structures like the mural depicting Brigadier General Peter Gansevoort and St. Mary's Church as well as having rendered 82 buildings uninhabitable.

The assemblywoman worked in tandem with the Red Cross when coordinating relief efforts, which included establishing shelters, resources, and emotional support to the community.

Buttenschon is honored for the recognition and said in a statement to WIBX:

The American Red Cross provides invaluable services to our communities during their most difficult times. In the city of Rome, when faced with major challenges, the Red Cross has always stood beside our community members and residents. I am grateful for this honor and look forward to continuing our work together.

Additionally, the assemblywoman has served as a board member for the American Red Cross and helped establish multiple blood drives and promote fire safety initiatives that included distributing fire alarms.

“I am proud to partner with the Red Cross, knowing firsthand how critical their services are in helping communities in times of crisis and beyond," she said.

Only a handful of lawmakers are selected each year to receive the prestigious honor. Congratulations to the assemblywoman for her efforts in advocating for the Rome community and beyond.

