Recent Utica Police Arrests Include Identity Theft, Grand Larceny, and Sexual Assault

Utica Police have been busy trying to combat the scourge of gun violence taking over the city, but they haven't overlooked other crimes impacting victims.

Three separate individuals were recently arrested for three separate crimes and Utica Police are essentially putting others on notice that they haven't ignored or stopped investigating other crimes. If you commit Identity Theft, Grand Larceny or Sexual Assault the Utica Police will come for you and make you pay.

In the last 24 hours, the Utica Police Department has announced the arrests of the three individuals above and shared details of their alleged crimes.

38-Year-Old Antonio Pugh

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Antonio Pugh of Utica on charges of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Pugh, who is a registered level 3 sex offender is accused of forcibly attempting to engage in sexual contact with a female he did not know. Police say officers responded to the 200 block of Lansing Street at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday following the report of the attack.

The victim told police when they arrived that Pugh, who she was unfamiliar with, followed her to the back of a residence and attempted to forcibly engage her in sexual activity. Police say the victim told officers Pugh grabbed her and forcibly touched her, but she was able to flee before anything further happened. Officers ultimately searched the area and discovered Pugh hiding in an adjacent yard. He was ultimately detained and taken into custody without incident.

59-Year-Old James Greene

Utica Police also announced the arrest of 59-year-old James Greene of Utica on Grand Larceny charges stemming from an alleged purse snatching incident back on September 10th, 2024. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block West Street regarding the theft of a wallet and purse.

Police say they spoke to employees of the business they responded to. Those employees told police they witnessed the man, later identified as Greene, stealing items on surveillance video. When Greene was confronted, he ultimately returned those items and what he got in return was an arrest and charge of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

38-Year-Old John Greany

On Friday police also announced the arrest of 38-year-old John Greany of Utica. This arrest is said to have stemmed from an incident that happened back in August of this year. Police say they originally took a report from a victim which stated a man who was assisting her in her home, John Greany, had allegedly stolen her credit card. In the process, Greany made nearly 20 transactions with the card racking up charges in the amount of around $1,300.

An investigator with the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division took the case and began the investigation. Ultimately, the suspect was discovered to be John Greany and he was ultimately charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Identity Theft in the Second Degree.

All three of these victims, as with all the accused, are presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Credit is due to the outstanding men and women of the Utica Police Department who are hard at work every day protecting those residents of the City of Utica.

