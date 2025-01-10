If you're looking for an easy way to recoup what you spent over the holidays, you're in luck.

The hunt is on for a rare coin that could result in a $15,000 payday if found.

Coin collectors and opportunists alike are searching their wallets and piggy banks for a specific 1982 Lincoln penny.

TikToker @TheCoinChannel explains why it is so valuable.

If you have a 1982 penny (or more) on hand, here's how you can spot one that's worth big bucks.

First off, the coin must have a small "D" stamped under the year, as it means it was made by Denver Mint.

The next steps are when the identification process becomes more complicated.

The next step is to weigh the "D" stamped 1982 penny and see if it tips the scales at 3.1 grams. If so, that means the penny is made of 95% copper.

The year 1982 saw a switch in the U.S. Mint, where it began trading out copper pennies for zinc-based coins, which are a lot lighter. A zinc penny weighs around 2.5 grams, which is why a precise weight is needed to confirm the coin's true value.

Once you certify the year, stamp, and weight, it is time to really comb over those tiny details etched into the coin.

If the penny in question has a small date, which are made up of thinner letters, it may be the one worth $15,000. This may take some detective work as the lettering may look the same, but the easiest word to compare for differences is "Liberty."

Another way to tell if the coin is valuable is to measure how far the stamped date is from the rim. The easiest way to tell is to look at the number 2 and see if it is farther away from the rim than other coins.

If your penny checks all the boxes, then you officially have a coin that can fetch you big bucks.

While this particular penny is valued at $15,000, one recently sold at auction for almost $19,000.

Hopefully you have this very special penny in your coin collection!

