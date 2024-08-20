If you plan on hitting up the New York State Fair on opening day, you might want to wear a bathing suit under your clothes.

Central New York's endless cycle of rainy weather continues, but a relatively rare weather event for this time of year will make things extra soggy come Wednesday, August 21.

The National Weather Service said conditions that normally produce lake-effect snow will be in play on opening day, causing lake effect rain to soak the New York State Fairgrounds.

"You read that correctly, a lake effect influence in August," the NWS remarked, saying lake effect rain is a real thing.

The reason why Central New York is on the hook for it is due to the cold front that is bringing an abrupt taste of fall to the region.

While forecast temperatures are not at record lows, since there will be cloud cover and mixing, they will be within a few to several degrees of record low maximums for Binghamton-Syracuse, and more like 8-9 degrees from record low maximum for Scranton.

Because the cold front will push temperatures at least 15 degrees below normal, upper air temperatures will drop faster than lake temperatures.

Current estimates say Lake Ontario is about 68 degrees while temps in the mid-atmosphere are expected to only reach 37 degrees, leading to a 31-degree gap between the two.

All that cold air blowing over a relatively warm Lake Ontario will likely "bring a deeper lobe of moisture" and "yield plenty of clouds" on Wednesday.

The lake-effect rain is most likely to strike between the morning and early afternoon. Current estimates for Syracuse call for a 10th of an inch, so fair goers are advised to bring a dry change of clothes.

Thankfully, this is the only lake effect rain in the current forecast, as this weather phenomenon is more commonly found in the colder fall months.

Colder than average temperatures will stick around until at least Friday, with significant warming to summer-like temperatures expected by the weekend.

The oncoming weekend weather is perfect for the fair, since this year spectators can ride over 50 exciting rides and try 18 new food vendors, as well as visit a larger tasting yard and market.

Keep scrolling for an exclusive sneak peek of everything new happening this year.

