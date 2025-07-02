Listen to Proctor Senior Choir Sing National Anthem at Graduation

The Thomas R. Proctor High School's 2025 commencement ceremony was held last Friday, June 25, 2025 at The Adirondack Bank Center.More than 600 students and several faculty members and administrators were dressed in traditional graduation gowns and caps as parents and community members watched on.

Board President Joseph Hobika Jr. talked to students about the opportunity in their future. "Utica is a city with heart, history, and hope," said Hobika. "It needs dreamers like you, builders like you, leaders like you."

Hobika, while speaking on radio Wednesday morning, said the graduation was inspiring, citing the fact that the school delivers some of the brightest students in the region with several accomplishing final grade averages at nearly 100-percent. Hobika all touted the fact that a large portion of the school population is considering a career in the trade sector, as well.

Hobika gushed over the performance of the National Anthem performed by the Utica Senior Choir, which preceded Friday night's ceremony. Watch the students perform "The Star Spangled Banner" below via YouTube. Utica's Senior Choir is directed by Dr. Alla Kudellich.

Check out the Incredible, Lifelike Dinosaurs Only at the Utica Zoo From now through mid-October, Central New York is home to the coolest dinosaur display in the United States. Here's some of the dinosaurs that you can find scattered throughout the grounds. Gallery Credit: Megan

When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025? Craving soft serve or a hot fudge sundae? You're not alone! After an extremely tough winter, nothing says spring is officially here when these ice cream stores open up shop for the year. Gallery Credit: Megan