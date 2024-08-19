New York is creeping closer to reporting 30 tornadoes so far this year, should the National Weather Service agree one struck Central New York over the weekend.

Not even a full week after officials confirmed the 27th and 28th tornado to strike the state, respectively in New Paltz and Fowler, another one may have touched down in a tiny hamlet in Herkimer County.

Severe storms rolled through portions of Upstate and Central New York over the weekend, bringing heavy rain that triggered flood warnings and strong winds. It also appears these storms were also capable of producing tornadoes.

Jason Fisk, a local weather observer, was first to report possible tornadic activity in the Town of Columbia. The particular area that was struck was its hamlet of Cedarville.

Fisk watched two storm cells merge via radar and jumped into his car to investigate. While watching the strengthening storm move toward him, he noted debris in the air and possible rotation.

The below footage shows the area by Gage and Stroupe Roads.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has not yet sent out crews to investigate the possible tornado. This story will be updated if this changes.

So far this year, a record 28 tornadoes have devastated parts of New York - including the EF-2 twister that devastated parts of Rome.

Last month was a record in itself for New York, with 20 tornadoes forming during the month of July.

It's possible New York State could see more tornadoes in the coming weeks, pushing the current record past the 30-mark. Either way, 2024's weather has been one for the record books in terms of rain, heat, and, of course, severe weather.

Makes you wonder about winter 2024-2025, doesn't it?

With the first frost around the corner, it'll only be a matter of time before we all find out together.

