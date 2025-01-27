Police Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Owner of Black Lab

While temperatures Monday were a bit warmer, colder winter weather is on the way with overnight lows back in the single digits are causing local officials to remind people the be careful when letting out their pets as a troubling issue is gaining attention: runaway dogs facing extreme cold. Pet owners must stay vigilant during this time of year to prevent their furry companions from wandering off and potentially suffering from frostbite or hypothermia.

In Utica, Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the owner of a black lab mix, found on Brinckerhoff Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police say, if you're missing this dog, or know who the owner may be, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.

Winter conditions can disorient dogs, making it harder for them to find their way back home. Snow and ice can obscure familiar scents and landmarks, leaving pets vulnerable to the elements. Additionally, the bitter cold can quickly become life-threatening, particularly for smaller breeds or those with short fur.

To mitigate these risks, pet owners should ensure their dogs are properly secured while outside. Using a sturdy leash, even in fenced areas, can prevent escapes. Microchipping and updating ID tags with current contact information are also critical steps in reuniting with a lost pet.

If a dog does run away, act quickly. Alert local animal shelters, veterinary offices, and neighbors, and post on social media or community boards. Many communities have dedicated lost-and-found pet groups that can help spread the word.

Caring for pets in the winter requires extra precautions, but with vigilance and preparation, communities can keep their furry friends safe during Upstate New York's harshest weather-months of the year.

