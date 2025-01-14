Police Asking for Help Finding Upstate NY Juvenile Runaway

Nazear Elliott Photo courtesy of New Hartford Police

Police in New Hartford are asking for the public's assistance in finding a young boy who is believed to have runaway from the House of the Good Shepherd.

New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine says his department is looking for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Nazear Elliott who was last seen on Wednesday, January 8th at the House of Good Shepherd. Fontaine says it's believed Elliott left the home by breaking and crawling through a bathroom window.

Police say Elliott is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen running through Donovan Schools and is currently subject to an active Family Court Warrant. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the New Hartford Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111. Calls can be kept confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE:   This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

