Police Ask for Help Finding Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is wanted by the Utica Police Department on weapons charges. Police are looking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Michael Wiatr of Utica on a bench warrant issued in Oneida County.
Police say, Wiatr is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open bench warrant for Criminal Possession of Weapon in the third degree (Class D felony) stemming from a menacing and weapons possession investigation involving a knife that occurred in the city of Utica in January 2020, according to Sgt. Stan Fernalld.
Police say Wiatr is also wanted by the Syracuse and New Hartford Police Departments for open bench warrants involving theft investigations.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Wiatr, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.