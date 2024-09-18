Police Arrest Suspect in Connection with Broad Daylight Shooting on Labor Day

Gun violence is a regular occurrence in the City of Utica. There are countless active investigations related to this violence in the city, but an arrest has been made in one of them.

On Labor Day 2024, police responded to a shots fired incident in the middle of the day near the corner of Bleecker Street and Nichols Street. Police originally reported that officers were called to the area following a shots fired incident and responding officers learned the alleged suspects were two young individuals riding bicycles westbound on Bleecker.

A further investigation revealed as the two male individuals were riding along, they dropped their bikes in front of a convenience store and one of the male suspects pulled out a pistol and fired anywhere from six to eight shots in the direction of a blue sedan traveling north on Nichols Street. The male who fired the weapon, pictured above, was wearing a red and black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police announced Wednesday that the individual responsible for firing those shots was finally located and arrested for his alleged crime. Despite identifying the suspect early on, the attempts to locate him were initially unsuccessful. Police say,

Ultimately the NY/NJ US Marshalls Regional Fugitive Task adopted the case and they began to search for the suspect. Utica Police Warrants Investigators and members of the Task Force worked hand in hand with the Karen community to have the suspect surrender peacefully and without further incident.

That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old To To of Utica. He surrendered at his home on Mary Street without any issues and is facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment in the first degree.

Utica Police are constantly responding to 'shots fired' calls, when they're reported. Now they have a new piece of technology that allows them to detect when a gunshot is fired and they can respond, even when nobody reports it. Utica Police continue to do all they can to protect this city and the citizens who live here.

