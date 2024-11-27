Beloved Utica Pizzeria to Close Its Doors After Decades of Serving the Community

While there is no shortage of good pizza places in Central New York it is always difficult when one of them closes their doors for good. That is unfortunately the case for one Downtown Utica staple that has been in business since 1989.

Tom and Joanne Torchia have decided after 35 years of serving delicious pizza and wings to the people of Utica to close their longtime business and the tributes have been pouring in. One of Utica's biggest ambassadors, Mello Testa, took to his Facebook page to bid farewell, thank you and congratulations to the Torchia family. His post read,

I want to first congratulate my friends Joanne and Tom Torchia on their successful run of 35 years in Downtown Utica owning and operating Pizza Classic. Tom and I go way back and I mean way back. But it wasn’t until Tom came to me looking for a job at Mello’s Subs that I really got to know him. My memory isn’t as good as it used to be so I’m not sure on the specifics and dates but Tom started out as an employee and then a partner at Mello’s. Then one day he told me he wanted to go out on his own and knowing he’d be just up the street and be in somewhat the same business I encouraged him to go for it and offered any advice and assistance that I could. All I can say is what a run it was, Tom and Joanne worked together and built a successful business that I never doubted would happen. We have remained close friends and I’m so proud of their accomplishments not only in business but what they have done in their support to the youth of our community. I welcome the new owners to our Downtown Utica family and wish them much success. May God continue to bless you Tom along with your family, as I was many years ago, I’m still here for you anytime.

Tom Torchia commented on that post with gratitude stating, "Thank you Mello. It's been a GREAT 45 yrs !!!! (don't forget summer track at Proctor early 70's lol)."

That is the beauty of our local businesses in Central New York. They bring people together and in most cases the owners of these businesses become good friends and even like family to their regular customers. There is no doubt many people will miss the "classic" taste of the Genesee Street eatery.

Others have paid tribute as well, including Kenneth Pollard of Utica.

One of the newest and greatest local video podcast also gave Pizza Classic rave reviews! The YouTube channel is Grown Locally TV.

Whatever is next on the journey for Tom and Joanne, we wish them the best of luck and we will certainly miss their classic style of one of Utica's premiere dishes.

