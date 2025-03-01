(PHOTO GALLERY) Police in Upstate NY Search for Mall Shooter

New Hartford and New York State Police continue to investigate a shooting on Saturday at Sangertown Square mall in New Hartford. Currently, police continue to search for a male suspect who fled the scene after the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"Due to an active police response to a reported shooting please stay away from the Sangertown Mall area until further notice," is the message New Hartford continue to send to the public on Saturday evening as the mall currently remains closed.

Multiple calls began coming into the 911 call center reporting shots fired inside the mall just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Store employees gathered people inside their stores and locked gates as they heard what seemed to be 8 to 10 shots fired in the walkway of the mall, witnesses say. Blood could be (seen in social media videos) smeared on the floor believed to be from one victim who was shot, and later transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica with non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

Witnesses say there were long lines inside the mall because of an exclusive sneaker release by Nike, although there's no official confirmation that the shooting was connected to this event.

NIKE: "If you’ve been patiently waiting for Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Retro “Black and Varsity Red” to drop, they time has finally arrived. If you’ve ever tried to buy a new pair of Air Jordans on launch day, you know one thing, they sell out fast. Nike’s latest Air Jordan 12 Retro release is almost here, dropping 3/1 at 7:00 AM PST, and if you want a pair, you’re going to want to head over to Nike tomorrow at 7:00 AM PST sharp."

One witness told us that they were in the long line when someone began arguing over another person cutting in line. She said shortly thereafter, shots were fired. Another witness said they were coming into the mall when they saw someone who looked like he could be the shooter, fleeing from the property. Police say the shooter did leave the mall after the shooting and is still at large.

Helicopters could be heard flying over the area as police searched near and around the New Hartford area on Saturday.

After about two hours of lockdown, police began releasing the public which was locked down inside the mall for safety reasons. Police said this was not an active shooter situation and also told our reporter on the scene that the victim who was being treated at Wynn Hospital was not cooperating with police.

New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his families. We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. Currently, there’s a large police presence at the Sanger Town Mall. Please refrain from going into the vicinity."

(Update earlier at 2:00 PM) Several people are still inside Sangertown Square on lockdown. However, people are expected to be released soon. Sources tell us that a man was seen running from Sangertown away from the property shortly after the shooting. The shots were fired just before 1 pm inside Sangertown. Sources also say one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Wynn Hospital by ambulance. It's unclear the severity of the injury at this time. Police are searching for one male at this time and ask people to stay clear of the area. Police say this is not an active shooter scene at this time. Stay tuned for additional information.