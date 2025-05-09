In an effort to encourage people to stop eating meat, PETA is bringing a gruesome display to the Mohawk Valley this weekend.

Those hoping to fill their empty stomach at one of their favorite restaurants will be in for an earful this Sunday, May 11.

That's because PETA said it is driving its "Hell on Wheels" truck into Utica and plans to park it right outside of Craylee's and other Utica eateries. The truck will be on display starting at noon.

What Is PETA's "Hell on Wheels" Truck?

The vehicle is described as a "life-size, hyperrealistic chicken transport truck covered with images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to slaughter" that has the ability to loudly broadcast "actual recorded sounds of the birds' cries."

Between hearing the cacophony of choking chickens, PETA will also broadcast a "subliminal" message about every 10 seconds that encourages people to go vegan.

Why Is PETA Coming to Central New York?

The reason why this truck is heading to Utica on Sunday is to not just protest consuming animals, but to air their grievances over the bird flu.

The highly infectious and deadly illness has resulted in the death of millions of egg-laying birds. PETA claims businesses like poultry farms create "hotspots for potentially deadly zoonotic diseases."

PETA Senior Vice President, Colleen O’Brien, told WIBX why the organization chose Utica for its Mother's Day protest.

Mother’s Day is a perfect opportunity to reflect on how some of the best moms on Earth belong to other species, like hens, who, when given the chance, bond with their babies by clucking softly to them before they even hatch. PETA encourages everyone to give all moms a break this Sunday and beyond by celebrating with a delicious vegan brunch.

There was no logistical or cultural reason provided why PETA chose Utica as its next protest point.

What Does Craylee's Think?

WIBX has reached out to Craylee's for comment and the breakfast establishment shared their disappointment. Despite trying to find a resolution and making calls, they say PETA's arrival on Sunday is "unpreventable."

Craylee's, as well as a representative of PETA, will join Keeler in the 7am hour on WIBX.

In the meantime, a recent survey of WIBX listeners revealed Craylee's as one of their favorite breakfast spots. Check out all the locations that made the list.

