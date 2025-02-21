"The Boss" is likely spinning in his grave with the recent decision making of his son, Hal Steinbrenner. As a lifelong Yankee fan I have been immensely disappointed with the moves made by the son of legendary owner George Steinbrenner at the helm of the legendary major league baseball franchise.

This week alone the New York Yankees organization has announced the extension of the contract for Aaron Boone, who in this writer's opinion, is one of the worst skippers in the team's history and now the devastating policy change that has been in place since George Steinbrenner put the rule in place in 1976. Hal is now allowing his players to keep "well-groomed beards." In a Facebook statement released on the New York Yankees Facebook page Hal writes,

In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees -- spanning several eras -- to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.

While I can appreciate the desire to have a beard, as I look awful without mine, this is something that set the Yankees organization apart from all others. While it may be unpopular to some, it was part of Yankees lore and culture. Now, the Yankees will be one step closer to just another major league team. What's next? Players putting their last names on jerseys? This move most likely comes after possible complaining from Yankees newly acquired pitcher Devin Williams. All I can say is he better not have an ERA over 2.00.

Keeping Cashman employed and clearly focusing on profits over pennants, Steinbrenner is destroying the Yankees organization as we know it. It's a very disappointing day to be a Yankees fan. Maybe in time I will get over it and I love my sports teams, no matter how flawed their leadership may be, but this one will hurt for a while. Grapefruit League play will begin today when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa at 1:05 p.m.

