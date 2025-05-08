Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Attempted Murder

An Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set a home on fire during the early morning hours back on April 9th, while his infant child, the child's mother and her parents were inside, according to a joint release from Utica Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The woman and her family were able to escape the home without injury.

Following an intense investigation, an Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted an Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy, 29-year-old Aaron Alshaman of Lee Center on four counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and arson in the second degree.

According to details from police, on April 9th, 2025 at 4:32 a.m., Utica Police and Utica Fire were dispatched to 1117 Kellogg Ave regarding a residence that was on fire. The homeowner called 911 when they became overwhelmed with smoke in the interior of residence, and fled outside with her infant child, and two parents

First responding personnel arrived quickly, and Utica Fire was able to extinguish the fire, saving the residence from total destruction.

Later in the day, the investigation determined that the cause of the fire was likely arson. When questioned about who may have committed the act, the victim stated that she had no suspect information, but did state that her child’s father, active Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Alshaman, had recently been served custody papers related to the child they have in common.

Sheriff Rob Maciol said, through the investigation surveillance footage from area residences, police were able to obtain video from Downer Avenue that showed the rear of the residence, and a figure starting the fire, then the home becoming engulfed. A second video from Kellogg Avenue shows an individual walking toward 1117 Kellogg Ave. with a gas can in hand, then minutes later the same individual running from the scene with the gas can in a southerly direction.

With the totality of the information present, part of the investigation began to look to the deputy’s actions during the time of the incident, Maciol said. During the review on April 10th, 2025 AVL (Automatic Vehicle Location) showed that Alshaman’s Oneida County Sheriff’s Vehicle was parked in a parking lot one street to the west at the time of the fire. Additionally, the vehicle leaves the immediate area minutes after the fire is started.

"Furthermore, as part of the investigation a multitude of electronic evidence was secured, to include cell phones, Smart Watches, surveillance video, Body Worn Camera data, and a download of the Sheriff’s Vehicle," Maciol said. "Further evidence that we cannot get into due to the on-going criminal case was obtained through forensic evaluation of these items, but it is evidence that would tend to further implicate Alshaman in this crime," he added.

“I am shocked and profoundly disheartened by the serious criminal charges levied against Aaron Alshaman in this indictment. Such heinous conduct, while on duty, is in complete violation of the values we uphold and is a blatant betrayal of his Oath of Office. We are cooperating fully with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and the Utica Police Department and we support a swift and transparent legal process," Maciol said. "There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who abuses their position of trust and there is no place in this profession for anyone who violates their solemn promise to protect the community. This is no reflection on the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office who loyally put their lives on the line each and every day serving our community. Our thoughts are with the victims and we are dedicated to helping them navigate through this difficult time,” he said.

Maciol says that in late April, the evidence obtained was presented to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, and through their impaneled Grand Jury and a warrant was signed and executed on Thursday, May 8th. The indictment is for the following:

-Four counts of Attempted Murder in the second degree

-Arson in the second degree

The Utica Police Department handled the investigation, along with assistance from Sheriff Maciol and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police and the District Attorney's Office.

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams thanked "the dedicated effort of the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for the time put into this investigation. Chief Williams also would like to extend his utmost thanks to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol for his unwavering support in this investigation. They were an integral part of obtaining evidence through the case. Additional appreciation is extended to the New York State Police for the technical assistance, and of course the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for their steadfast assistance and expertise in the prosecution of Alshaman."

Alshaman was taken into custody and booked at the Utica Police Department, and arraigned at Oneida County Court on May 8th.

