NYS Troopers Investigating Bizarre Kidnapping in the Adirondacks

New York State Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping in the north country on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Troopers say they received reports of a possible kidnapping that started in Plattsburgh, near the Canadian border.

Troopers say an investigation revealed that a victim had been taken from the city of Plattsburgh and taken to a residence on Water Street in the village of Tupper Lake by multiple suspects and was being held against their will. Police have not released the identity of the victim, or at this point, the motive for the alleged kidnapping.

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, State Police arrested 31-year-old Jose L. Acosta, of Hartford, CT; 48-year-old David M. Clark, of Tupper Lake, NY; and a 17-year-old male from Hartford, CT. They were each charged with Kidnapping in the second degree and Conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Troopers say, during the altercation, the victim's clothing was forcibly removed, and they were choked unconscious and forced into an SUV. While in the vehicle, the victim was threatened with a knife, resulting in scratch marks on their neck and stomach. The victim was also stabbed in the buttocks area, causing a small laceration. Eventually, the victim managed to escape from a residence on Water Street where Acosta, Clark, and the 17-year-old were present, after the captors fell asleep, police say.

Following the incident, State Police executed multiple search warrants, leading to the response of the Tri-County Special Response Team (SRT) on Main Street in Tupper Lake for a search of the residence. On June 1, 2025, Acosta and the 17-year-old were taken into custody without incident, while Clark was apprehended during a traffic stop.

Acosta, Clark, and the 17-year-old were arraigned in the Town of Malone Court. Acosta was remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions. Clark was remanded to Franklin County Jail on a cash bail of $50,000, a secured bond of $100,000, or an unsecured bond of $200,000. The 17-year-old was also remanded to Franklin County Jail under the same bail conditions but was placed in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department solely for transport. He was subsequently released to the custody of probation for temporary housing until his scheduled court appearance in Youth Part Court.

Further investigation determined that another male was involved. Troopers arrested 31-year-old Kurt G. Ackerman, of Plattsburgh, NY, who they say is a coconspirator. Ackerman was also arrested during a traffic stop in Plattsburgh on June 1, 2025. He was subsequently charged with Kidnapping in the second degree and Conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Ackerman was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court, where he was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $50,000 cash, $100,000 Bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond.

State Police were assisted by the Tri-County SRT and the Tupper Lake Police Department.

Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Herkimer Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]