NYS Dems Plan to Delay NY-21 Special Election to Hurt Trump
Governor Kathy Hochul and the National Democratic Party have a scheme that would delay the special election to replace Congresswoman Elise Stefanek, according to NYS Senator Joe Griffo. The plan would delay the special election and make sure that the Republican led House is at least one member shy going into upcoming votes, at least into springtime, said Griffo.
Under the current rules, Governor Hochul is be required to call a special election within ten days of the vacancy created when Stefanek resigns from Congress to be the Ambassador to the United Nations. Then, the special election must be held within 70 to 80 days of the announcement. Candidates from both parties would then be nominated by local committees instead of a primary election. Republicans are expected to retain Stefanek's seat in a special election.
As part of the Governor's scheme, the period in which a special election date must be set would be expanded from 10 to 15 days. Then, it's believed that New York Democrats would expand the period in which the special election could be held, possible from 80 to 120 days. A June Primary is already scheduled this year in New York, so Democrats feel that after the dates are extended, it would only make sense to hold the special election during the June primary, as a cost-saving measure. This would drive the time that the House would be at least one Republican short going well into the end of February or March, possibly even later.
"I am concerned by reports that Democrat lawmakers in New York are considering legislation that could disenfranchise residents of northern Oneida County, Herkimer County, the North Country and the Capital District. This proposal, which may be brought to the Legislature Monday, is ridiculous and appears to be more motivated by politics than what is best for those New Yorkers who would be affected by it. I urge my colleagues in the Legislature to do the right thing and continue with the laws that are presently in place."
It's also reported that because Republicans are waiting to see what Democrats do with the election, they've delayed Stefanek's confirmation vote. One Republican option is that Sefanek would remain in Congress for another month, in order to assist President Trump with the additional vote(s) that might possibly be needed to push his agenda forward.
County Chairs in NY-21 can not select their candidate until Stefanek resigns from her seat in Congress.
Stay tuned as we wait to see how this plays out.
