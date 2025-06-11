Have you noticed drive-thrus are no longer the fastest way to grab a quick meal?

You're not imagining it: drive-thrus have become painfully slow in recent years.

RDNE Stock project from Pexels RDNE Stock project from Pexels loading...

The wait for your food or drink is sometimes not even worth it. How long has it been since your drive-thru meal was piping hot and obviously fresh?

A recent study found Chick-fil-A and McDonald's had the worst wait times, with them respectively averaging 8 minutes and 6.5 minutes to fulfill an order.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell had the fastest drive-thru times but it ranked dead last when it came to order accuracy. The chain gets about 85% of its orders correct.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

But did you know how long you wait for an order depends on your state?

A national poll from Sudoku Online revealed that New York is one of the worst offenders for time wasted in the drive-thru.

While California was found to have the slowest fast food drive-thrus, New York finished in fifth place.

Here's the 5 states you should avoid grabbing fast food if you're on a deadline.

California Connecticut New Mexico Washington New York Maryland Michigan Illinois Missouri Massachusetts

The Empire State also ranked third for having the most inefficient processes. New York was respectively beaten out by Texas and Arkansas.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Survey takers also revealed the longest average time they spent waiting for their order, which was a staggering 16 minutes.

To add insult to injury, not only are New Yorkers wasting the most time waiting for fast food - they are also paying the highest prices.

That may be why a majority of New Yorkers don't believe in tipping fast food workers.

