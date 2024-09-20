Auto theft rates are spiking across the country, but which state is seeing the worst surge?

A record-breaking 1.02 million cars were stolen nationwide last year, costing Americans more than $8 billion.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau warned this year is on pace to be even worse, as car thefts began skyrocketing over the past five years.

When looking at the states with the worst problem, New York continues to land among the top 10.

A new survey from MarketWatch used data from both the NCIB and the National Highway Traffic Administration to determine the top 10 states that have the most car thieves.

Claiming the #1 spot was California, which reported roughly 208,000 vehicle thefts in 2023. Texas and Florida rounded out the top three, respectively suffering 115,013 and 46,213 thefts last year.

And, just like last year's findings, New York snagged a seventh-place finish in the roundup. This year, the state reported a total of 32,715 vehicle thefts. This is a 15% increase from 2022.

Here's the top 10 states with the highest auto theft rates in 2023:

California - 208,668 Texas - 115,013 Florida - 46,213 Washington - 43,610 Illinois - 41,528 Colorado - 34,068 New York - 32,715 Ohio - 31,647 Georgia - 28,171 Missouri - 27,279

It's estimated that a car is stolen every 31 seconds somewhere in the United States and a recent report found the vehicles thieves are targeting most. Is your car on the list?

The MarketWatch study also included a ranking of the major cities with the highest motor vehicle theft rates.

New York managed to sneak an entry into this top 10 list, too. In 2023, there were 33,596 stolen cars reported in the NYC-Newark metro area - the 6th worst in the list of top 10.

Preventing Vehicle Theft

Officials warn the reason we're seeing an unprecedented surge in vehicle thefts is partly due to the growing popularity of key fobs.

Said David Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, "Criminals are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles, including the use of advanced technology to bypass security systems."

"From keyless entry hacks to relay attacks on key fobs, perpetrators are exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security measures with alarming success rates," he continued.

Glawe said car manufacturers have a responsibility to "develop more effective strategies" to outsmart car thieves. He said auto thefts don't just hurt the consumer, they are also a public safety threat.

On the other hand, car owners have a responsibility to protect their vehicles. Glawe said the best ways to prevent vehicle thefts are as follows:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors after exiting the vehicle.

Stash all valuables out of sight, Good hiding places include the glove box or trunk.

Never leave your keys inside your vehicle, even if they're out of sight.

Do not leave your vehicle is running if you are outside of it.

Immediately report your stolen vehicle to law enforcement and your insurer. Studies show reporting a stolen vehicle as soon as possible increases the chance of recovery.

Going back to point #3, it is important to tuck away all valuables because smash and grab robberies are also on the rise. Here's a brazen incident that happened in broad daylight at a popular Whitesboro walking trail.

That said, the rise in vehicle thefts may be playing a role in why our insurance premiums go up every year.

While opting for a cheaper option may be attractive, experts warn some policies are no longer including auto theft in their coverage. They say it's best to always have that included in your insurance plan because the cost of replacing a stolen car out of pocket is a heavy financial burden.

