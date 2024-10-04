If your home sustained damage from the severe storms and flooding this summer, you are running out of time to receive financial assistance.

Residents of Chautauqua, Erie, Essex, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, and Warren Counties that had their homes damaged or destroyed in the historic summer storms can still take advantage of a public fund to help cover the cost of emergency repairs.

Damaging Tornadoes Hit Maryland Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

This summer saw a historic number of tornadoes and heavy rainstorms that produced devastating flash flooding. These incidents have understandably caused millions in damages.

Applications for the Homeowner Storm Repair Grant Program via the NYS Homes & Community Renewal are closing soon. Missing the deadline could lead to individuals of need missing out on critical repair funds.

The City of Rome updated its reminder that low- and moderate-income homeowners from the affected areas have until Monday, October 7, to apply for grants from the HomeOwnership Center.

There are some qualifications an applicant must meet in order to obtain emergency repair grants. "To qualify, a homeowner's income must be at or below 100 percent of Area Median Income," the City said.

Those who meet the threshold and live or lived in a home that was "rs impacted by the tornadoes and flooding that occurred across New York State in July 2024" can receive a grant up to $50,000.

Rome, NY Tornado 7/16/24 Rome, NY Tornado 7/16/24 loading...

The amount will be determined based on the number of qualifying emergency repairs needed to make a home safe for habitation.

"Grants will be awarded based on a scope of work approved by local administrators according to program guidelines," the city explained.

The last day to submit an application is Monday, October 7, and there are several ways to provide your information.

Residents have the opportunity to apply via www.UNHS.org or by visiting the HomeOwnership offices located at 1611 Genesee Street in Utica.

There are two other locations where applications are provided, both of which are located in the City of Rome. The sites include Rome City Hall on North Washington Street and Rome Jervis Public Library.

Those requiring more information can email Home@UNHS.org or call 315-724-4197.

Get our free mobile app

Rome Tornado July 16, 2024 Check out the damage a tornado caused in Rome, New York. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A hoax claiming the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan