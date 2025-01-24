Ten New York Pizzerias Rank among America’s Best Pizza Restaurants
New York continues its restaurant domination into the new year, with yet another national ranking now saying the state serves up some of the best pizzas in the country.
It's only been a few days since it was announced one of America's best steakhouses was a historic New York restaurant and that the state is home to 3 of the best sushi spots in the country.
And right before Valentine's Day, 3 establishments in the state were awarded the title of being the "most romantic" in the United States.
But if there's one thing New York is best known for, chances are its for our pizza.
New York style pizza is famous for its thin, crispy crust and sauces packed with flavor - but local variants like the tomato pie are just as celebrated. Just recently, even Italy conceded its crown to the Empire State.
But which pizzerias make the best pie? Yelp looked into just that when determining the top 100 pizza spots in the country.
New York Secures the Most Entries on America's Best Pizza List
New York tied with California for having 10 total entries on the roundup. However, the state could claim technical wins with several other pizzerias making the cut for serving up their version of New York-styled pizza.
On the other hand, Connecticut fizzled with only 3 entries on the coveted list, which is hilarious considering its governor just declared the state is a pizza leader.
Connecticut's entries were Mystic Pizza (85), BAR in New Haven (77), and Modern Apizza in New Haven, which ranked 57th overall.
Of course, we here in Upstate New York have once again been overshadowed by downstate. While upsetting, chances are that New York City was able to claim so many nods was because it is a top tourist destination in the world.
Yelp curated its ranking based on number of reviews, and it's no secret that you can score some pretty fine pizzas in the Big Apple.
The hope is that, one day, more and more tourists will "discover" the finer things that one can find upstate - like the country's second oldest pizzeria right here in Utica.
Those in Central New York know the best tomato pie comes from our neck of the woods. Those who say otherwise most likely have defective taste buds or have never visited the region.
Thankfully, a local pizza connoisseur did a compilation of the 11 best pizza joints in the state and included areas from Buffalo, Syracuse, and beyond.
In the end, if you could nominate a local pizza joint to join the upper echelons of America's best pizzerias, which one would you choose and why?
