The snow may be long melted, but it's still finding a way to punish Central New York.

The Mohawk Valley and surrounding areas are still recovering after more than 100 homes, barns, and businesses collapsed from the sheer amount of snow.

Now that the warmer weather is here, it seems it may be luring us into a false sense of security. That's because a disgusting threat is beginning to rear its ugly head.

A "Perfect Storm" for Pests This Summer

Get ready to load up on bug spray and fly swatters because the unwanted pests will be brutal this summer.

Bug spray is a common way to fend off inspects like mosquitos.

The warning comes from Zachary Smith, founder of Smith's Pest Management. He says super soggy winters tend to work like jet fuel for these creepy critters.

Rainfall during winter may not seem like a big deal at the time, but when soil stays consistently damp, it accelerates pest life cycles and creates ideal nesting conditions underground and around homes.

While many, including myself, were under the impression the extreme cold would have done something to cut into their numbers - Smith says we are sorely mistaken.

Even with the bitterly cold temperatures, the heavy snow and subsequent spring rain showers are helping creatures like termites, earwigs, ants, mosquitoes, spiders, and more repopulate.

Robert_schafer_photography from Getty Images Signature / Canva

Smith added rodents will be a particular problem for New York, as will be boxelder bugs and carpenter ants due to the anticipated above-average rainfall this summer.

Moisture acts like an alarm clock for these pests, who will scurry around to start breeding and find new territory.

Preventing Pests from Taking over Your Home

Smith says there are several solutions to help homeowners protect their property from unwanted visitors.

He encourages residents to clear gutters, downspouts, and other drainage systems to ensure they are working properly. Those that aren't tend to be the biggest trigger for pest populations.

Checking around the basement for moisture, like mold and soft wood, should be another priority. Smith also says it's not a bad idea to invest in a dehumidifier to keep the air dry.

Other tips include eliminating materials that attract mosquitoes from sitting directly against the siding. This includes mulch, firewood, and dense vegetation. Keeping them around tends to invite more pests to creep closer.

Making sure windows and doors don't have any gaps or damage is another way to keep creepy crawlies from getting inside. Summer heat, he says, will drive them indoors.

SLRadcliffe from Getty Images Signature

Lastly, those who might not have time to do all the above can always book a preventative inspection so a professional can point out your problem areas.

"A wet winter sets the tone for a busy summer underground," Smith closed. "By the time you see pests, they've likely been there for weeks or even months. Now is the time to get ahead of it."

