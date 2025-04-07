New York Named 2025&#8217;s Best State in America for the Arts

Robert Hradil/Getty Images for Sotheby's

A prestigious and colorful honor was just awarded to New York State.

The Empire State has accumulated many titles over the years. While some are not the kindest, like being labeled the rudest state in America, others are a lot more flattering.

Recent examples include New York being ranked one of the best states for women as well as having the best restaurants in the country.

When it comes to our strongest category, that tends to be our history.

This relates to another accolade the state recently picked up. The latest honor comes from SmileHub, which just ranked the best states for the arts.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
loading...

New York clinched the number one spot.

Why New York Is the #1 Best State for the Arts This Year

SmileHub found that New York is the state with the most artists per capita, as well as arts charities per capita nationwide. The state also had the top ranking in the arts education category.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
loading...

Additionally it has the 2nd highest share of residents with a visual arts degree and the third-best access to art.

Other accolades of note include New York having one of the top 10 best quality graduate art programs, and top 20 finishes in having the best salaries for fine artists and acquiring federal arts funding per capita. The latter categories ranked 11th and 17th, respectively.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
loading...

California trailed in second place in the national roundup, while Washington rounded out the top 3. The top 5 concluded with Vermont and Oregon, respectively.

