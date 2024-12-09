Looks like New Yorkers are not very proactive around the holidays.

Christmas is about 2 weeks away but there are lots of people in the Empire State who have yet to start their holiday shopping.

Leaving something that important to the last minute is downright confusing to me. As someone who starts stockpiling gifts in July, last minute shopping seems as enjoyable as a bad case of constipation.

Unless the last minute shopper is masochistic as hell, why would anyone want to go through the stress of searching for the perfect gift on a super tight deadline?

Retailers Hope Post-Christmas Sales Will Save Bottom Line Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

But it seems New York is full of procrastinators who get high on adrenaline around the holidays.

NonGamStopBets began tracking last minute shopping trends and online searches in 2021 to find the states most guilty of this self-sabotaging habit.

They tracked shopping data between the months of October and December to see which states had the largest spikes around the holidays.

Read More: The Latest You Can Send out Christmas Packages in New York

New York was in the top 10, which is so bizarre considering our state is rife with shopping plazas and stores. It seems even the tiniest town is a short driving distance away from a mall or big box store.

Despite that, the Empire State had the 7th highest number of last-minute holiday shoppers in the entire country.

Retailers Prepare For Christmas Season Adam Berry/Getty Images loading...

The study found 59.50% of the state's holiday-related searches occur in December, with an average of 2,186 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

In addition to being horrifically last minute, New Yorkers are also terrible at getting gifts.

Among the top searches in New York is "Christmas gift ideas," which garnered an average of 24,078 searches.

While disappointing, this should bring some clarity to those who are tired of getting robes, slippers, and other lackluster gifts under the Christmas tree.

Shoppers Mask Up To Avoid Covid On Super Saturday Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

That being said, here's the top 10 worst states for last minute Christmas shoppers.

California Florida Nevada New Jersey Arizona Texas New York Maryland Georgia Colorado

As for the states with proactive and thoughtful shoppers? That would be South Dakota and North Dakota in the respective 1 and 2 spots.

A Gallery of Upstate New York Books Just Waiting to Hit Your Own Book Shelf This Holiday! Books are a wonderful gift at Christmas. Everybody has a favorite genre, be it mysteries, cookbooks, sci-fi, romance, historical novels, biographies, or even lavish coffee table picture books.

As for me (no surprise) my jam is history books. And to reduce it even a little more, New York State history books. Want it even tighter? How about UPSTATE NEW YORK history books! Now you are talking.

As the author of many Upstate New York history and travel books I am always keeping my eye out for new (and even old) books about my home region that I may have missed. For many years we have posted a list of titles that might make a perfect gift for the Upstate New York book lover to receive and enjoy this holiday.

The books listed here include history, travel, children's titles, books about the Catskills, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Western New York, the Adirondacks, and even Central New York. I included one of my own best sellers for you to consider, also. And wait until you see the little kids book (yes it is a Little Golden Book), about our favorite native daughter, Lucille Ball. Adorable!

All books are linked to Amazon for more information. Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

Get our free mobile app

How To Beat The Winter Blues In New York State Here are some standard treatments for those battling seasonal affective disorder during the winter, along with some natural alternatives that could help alleviate your symptoms. Gallery Credit: Canva