Only one other state is said to be even more superstitious than New York.

With Friday the 13th around the corner, a new report claims to have identified the states most likely to believe in magic, mayhem, and otherworldly things.

As it turns out, New York emphatically believes in the unexplainable.

A survey by Casino.ca asked over 3,000 Americans about their beliefs. A whopping 70% said they are superstitious and confessed to the precautions they take to avoid bad luck.

The report also determined which states are the most superstitious and coming in close to the top was New York.

In fact, the Empire State was found to be the 2nd most superstitious, just behind New Hampshire.

When asked what they are most and least likely to do on Friday the 13th, the study found New Yorkers will avoid travelling or going on dates because of the negative association.

About 60% of New Yorkers said they would refuse to get on a plane while 45% would cancel a romantic date.

New Yorkers also say they will postpone making major life decisions because they fully believe Friday the 13th is unlucky. About 50% of respondents confessed to pulling that stunt already.

In all, the Northeast is the most superstitious corner of the United States, with Massachusetts claiming a third place finish.

Combined with New Hampshire and New York, about 84% of mentions about Friday the 13th on social media were negative.

History.com looked into the origins of this supposedly unlucky day, and it apparently started due to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

There were 12 apostles at the Last Supper, and Judas the betrayer was guest number 13. For the longest time, having 13 guests at a table was seen as an ill omen akin to courting death.

Of course, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday - and it was believed Eve gave Adam the forbidden apple on a Friday and Cain killed his brother, Abel, on a Friday. So it seems these facts is why people have a disdain for Friday the 13th.

That being said, if you believe in bad juju surrounding Friday the 13th, you might have triskaidekaphobia - the fear of the number 13.

