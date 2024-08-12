National Study Ranks New York&#8217;s Health System Among Nation&#8217;s Worst

National Study Ranks New York’s Health System Among Nation’s Worst

Turns out the Empire State isn't a leader in healthcare after all...

It seems New York can't escape the constant hits to its reputation. Numerous studies of the nation's best always seem to put the Empire State at the bottom of the barrel.

A recent survey of the most affordable states found New York had the 4th "most expensive" cost of living in the country while another said the Empire State ranked dead last for affordability.

When it comes to states with the best tax rates, New York was found to have the worst. Speaking of taxes, two state counties were found to pay the highest property taxes in America.

Politicians will tell you these high taxes are beneficial because they support all the programs that improve quality of life, like our educational our healthcare systems.

Read More: How Gov. Hochul Plans to Spend Taxpayer Money Next Year

Unfortunately, if our tax dollars are helping improve our health systems, WalletHub has some bad news. It's estimated Americans spend nearly $13,500 a year on personal health care, but it's no secret New Yorkers fork over a lot more than that.

In their latest survey of the states with the best and worst health care, New York once again showed up at the bottom of the list.  To make matters worse, we finished in last place if just comparing states in the Northeast.

The state scored an underwhelming 38th place finish in the race for the state with the best health system. What do you think our politicians would think that the Empire State is only better than 12 other states when it comes to healthcare?

The state scored poorly in average monthly insurance premium (44th), dentists per capita (29th), percentage of medical residents retained (27th), and percentage of adults with no dental visits in the past year, which was 31st best overall.

The state also ranked 29th and 24th in access and outcomes, respectively.

So if our tax dollars are really going toward improving our infrastructure, health, schools, and other life-improving initiatives... someone really needs to do an audit.

Because when looking into the states with the best educational systems, New York ranked 38th best overall. Yikes.

