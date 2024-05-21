New York is one of the most expensive states in America and a new study found that our fast food prices are officially the highest in the continental U.S.

If you've been holding back on stocking up on some drive thru french fries or milkshakes because of their price, you're not alone. Fast food prices have jumped nearly 30% since 2019 and it seems there's no going back.

Suwanb from Getty Images Suwanb from Getty Images loading...

But there are some states that do offer better prices than others because of their lower cost of living. New York is obviously not one of these states.

In fact, our situation is quite the opposite. Out of all 50 states, our prices are officially the second highest - but we are #1 if you just count mainland America.

If you want to snack on even costlier fast food, the only place you'd be able to do so is Hawaii.

BravoDeal conducted a study to figure this all out by comparing average costs for a Dominos medium cheese pizza, McDonald's Big Mac, Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, and a Taco Bell Combo meal across all 50 states.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

In Hawaii, it'll cost you $18.99 for the pizza, $5.31 for the hamburger, $4.06 for the chicken sandwich, and $7.70 for the combo meal.

New York's prices aren't that much better, but they are lower. For example, the medium cheese pizza is $14.49 in the Empire State and the Big Mac is $5.23. For those curious, the average cost of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich in New York is $4 while the Taco Bell Combo meal is $7.58.

Rounding out the top 5 in descending order are New Jersey, California, and Maryland.

As for the state with the cheapest fast food prices, that would be Mississippi, where a Big Mac costs $3.91 and a Taco Bell Combo meal costs $5.67.

Road trip, anyone?

Interestingly, fast food chains across America are reporting a drop in earnings and it's because consumers are fed up with the soaring prices. This is causing some chains to rethink their menu, such as McDonald's rolling out a $5 value meal... while phasing out free drink refills.

Almost like a Monkey's Paw kind of deal, huh?

McDonald's Reports 3 Percent Drop In Revenue In Second Quarter Getty Images loading...

In the end, something has to change because people would eat fast food because it was cheap, greasy, and easy. We knew it wasn't gourmet nor was it the best thing for us - but it would hit the spot if we were counting pennies until payday.

Walmart is now coming up as the place to go when funds are low. According to CNBC, they are seeing an increase in shoppers and say mre diners are buying their groceries - and directly blame the high cost of fast food.

