The outrage over Peanut the squirrel has hit a boiling point, with bomb threats being called to several state agencies.

It seems Peanut is the new Harambe. Both animals sparked global outrage after their deaths.

Over the weekend, word spread that a pet squirrel was seized and put down by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Read More: NY DEC Sparks International Outrage for Euthanizing Pet Squirrel

Peanut had been the pet of Mark Longo and his wife Daniela Longo for about 7 years, and went on to become a social media star.

The squirrel got dressed up in costumes and did adorable squirrely things that earned him nearly a million followers on Instagram.

Then the DEC raided the Longo's home in Pine City and seized both Peanut and a raccoon named Fred; claiming they received complaints about the animals.

Both animals were later euthanized to be tested for rabies.

While it is illegal to own a wild animal as a pet in New York, people across the globe felt the DEC overreacted and was out of line.

While several New York lawmakers called the raid a waste of taxpayer dollars and government overreach, others felt the DEC had to pay for its supposed crimes.

Bomb Threats Sent to Several NY DEC Offices

A dozen New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offices received bomb threats over a span of 48 hours, with the last one made on Tuesday.

Spring Weather Finally Arrives In The UK Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

The targeted DEC offices include Allegany, Bath, Buffalo, Cortlandville, Elmira, New Paltz, New York City, Sherbourne, Stamford, Stony Brook, Syracuse and Tarrytown, according to USA Today.

DEC workers were given permission to work remotely from their homes and all offices were swept for explosives. All threats were later deemed "non-credible," but the investigations are continuing,

Mayor Kathy Hochul condemned the "outrageous threats of violence" in a statement and thanked State Police for their quick work.

At this time, it is unknown who made the threats.

State Lawmakers Introduce Legislation on Behalf of Peanut

New York State Assemblymen Jake Blumencranz and Matt Simpson co-sponsored "Peanut’s Law: Humane Animal Protection Act," which they say will ensure an embarrassing incident like this will never happen again.

The legislation would make changes to state law about seizing sanctuary animals.

However, the politicals claim Governor Kathy Hochul has little interest in the legislation and likely won't pursue it.

Witch Hunt Continues for The People Who Narced on Peanut

Even Peanut's owner wants to find out who sicced the state on his precious squirrel. He believes the guilty party was jealous of Peanut, because the squirrel was raking in some big bucks on social media.

NBC NBC loading...

Apparently, some micro-influencers hate the fact a rodent was making more money than them.

Still, no one has been identified as the person who caused Peanut's demise.

Until official word is made, Townsquare Media will continue to not name individuals believed to have played a role in turning in Peanut and Fred.

This report will be updated should identities be confirmed.

Get our free mobile app

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage Check out 17 new balloons, ballonicles, and floats featured in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams