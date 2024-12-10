New York is adding a pretty prestigious feather to its cap.

When thinking about the best places for skiing or snowboarding, chances are your mind wanders to Colorado or Vermont.

A new study claims that neither should be considered the nation's ultimate winter sports destination. Instead, it argues the crown should go to the Empire State.

LA Travel conducted a comprehensive study to determine where in the United States is the best haven for winter sports. The outlet considered average snowfall levels and temperatures, as well as number of Christmas markets, ice skating rinks, ski resorts, and their overall rating.

Turns out New York blows everyone out of the water and here's why.

New York has over 115 ice rinks, more than 50 ski resorts, and receives nearly 70 inches of snow during an average winter.

New York's performance was compared to another hot place for winter travel: Pennsylvania. Turns out New York has 17% more ice skating rinks and gets 70% more snow than the Keystone State.

Making our state even more attractive to winter lovers is the fact we offer several iconic snow-kissed backdrops like the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center and Hunter Mountain, the #1 ski resort in America.

It also doesn't hurt New York was named one of the best places in the world for snowy adventures.

Add the fact we hosted the Winter Olympics and Special Olympics - New York comes across as an extremely welcoming state for adrenaline chasers.

That being said, LA Travel compared each state by issuing each a weighted score from 1 to 10, with the latter being the best. New York scored 9.29 out of 10, which was the only state to even score in the nines.

Second place went to Michigan, with an overall score of 8.63 out of 10. That state was found to have 98 ice rinks and 43 ski resorts.

Below is the entire top 10, do you agree with the rankings?

New York Michigan Wisconsin Colorado New Hampshire Massachusetts Pennsylvania Vermont Minnesota Maine

Let us know your thoughts by sending us a message via the station app. Also, we'd love to hear all about your favorite place to enjoy winter sports!

