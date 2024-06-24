Countless studies have found access to mental health resources increases the overall health of a state, so it should come as no surprise that New York was given a clean bill of health.



Scientists are still researching what causes certain mental health conditions, like depression or anxiety, but more importantly are finding ways to effectively treat them.

Some disorders or difficulties can severely impact one's ability to live a full life while others only serve as an inconvenience that can be pushed through using grit and willpower.

Despite the severity of one's mental health issues, researchers agree expanding access to resources can help avert a looming mental health crisis nationwide. The National Council for Mental Wellbeing said the root cause of this oncoming disaster is insufficient support for the 56% of Americans who are seeking help.

The CDC is also pushing to ensure accessibility among the nation's youngest residents, especially since a recent study found nearly 1 in 5 children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder.

This finding comes just as researchers examine social media's true impact on the developing brain. It appears they have come to a consensus that social media is addictive and can cause children to develop body dysmorphia, eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

Because of this, the U.S Surgeon General Vivek Murthy believes social media should display mental health warnings for underage and young adult users.

With data suggesting about 20% of American children struggle with their emotional or behavioral health, it was found that less than 1 in 5 of that number actually receive the care they need.

However, these numbers are impacted by state data and some perform much better than others.

Case in point, a recent study by Dawn Rehab Thailand analyzed mental health data from all 50 states, including calls to the 988 suicide prevention hotline, and the amount of money a state puts aside specifically for mental health resources. States were also rated based on youths recieving consistent treatment as well as the number using private health insurance that does not cover mental or emotional issues.

Maine landed in the #1 spot while Vermont and New Hampshire respectively rounded out the top 3. All invested a significant amount in spending and had a relatively low share of individuals using insurances that don't cover mental or emotional health treatment.

New York also made the esteemed group by showing up in 8th place, right behind 7th place Hawaii. The study found New York spends a great deal on mental health resources and found it invests $251.12 per capita.

In all, the East Coast dominated the list, with Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey all bowing in the top 10. They respectively came in 5th, 6th, and 9th place. The only non-East Coast states to make the cut were Montana, Hawaii, and Minnesota.

Here's the top 10 rankings:

Maine Vermont New Hampshire Montana Massachusetts Connecticut Hawaii New York New Jersey Minnesota

Helen Wells, Clinical Director of The Dawn Rehab Thailand, found it very telling how the East Coast performed in this latest study.

Mental health issues can impact anyone, regardless of age, gender, or where you’re from. If left untreated, these issues can spiral and there is a higher risk of loss of life. Having access to high quality mental health treatments is fundamental for people to receive the help that they need. The data suggest that the East Coast prioritizes mental health treatment by providing access to these services, with six of the ranking states residing here. The findings should encourage states outside of the top ten to re-evaluate their efforts and focus on offering better support.

Conversely, the state to appear in dead last was Alabama, which had the overall worst access for mental health services. Making the bottom 5, in descending order, was Nevada, Texas, Idaho, and Arkansas.

What do you think? How important is it for a state to invest in its mental health services? Shout us out using the station app's chat feature below!

