If you think New York's apple cider donuts cannot be beat, the rest of America agrees with you.

A fun new survey of the top fall treats in the country is shining the spotlight on the Empire State because one of its signature snacks is officially among the nation's best.

Wealth of Geeks launched the survey and asked some of the nation's biggest foodies to weigh in on the states with the best fall treats.

Basically, they wanted to find out which state makes the best pumpkin pie, apple cider donut, and other fall-famous delicacies.

Valiphotos from pixabay Valiphotos from pixabay loading...

Illinois was found to be #1 with pumpkin pie and also topped this year's roundup. Apparently the state has a bountiful pumpkin harvest and that allows residents to whip up the freshest, and most delicious desserts.

Second was the State of Texas, with survey takers saying chilli from there is second to none. Once the weather turns cool and football returns to television, Texans start dishing out the chilli to their many tailgates, cookoffs, and family dinners.

Rounding out the top three was Alabama, which was voted to have the best pecan pie in the entire country. The state has abundant pecan orchards and is home to many families that use recipes that date back generations.

Homemade Sugared Apple Cider Donuts bhofack2 loading...

New York appeared sixth on the list, with the nation saying the Empire State makes the best apple cider donuts in the country.

This honor was given to us because of our countless apple orchards and apple cider mills that proudly serve their own recipe of the favorite fall treat.

Example: North Star Orchards in Westmoreland and Clinton Cider Mill in Clinton have been making their own donuts for decades. While both are extremely tasty, they are also very different in their own special way.

Read More: CNY Cider Mill Picked as Best Cidery in the Country

Weirdly, the survey didn't even mention apple cider donuts were invented in the Empire State.

But those who did weigh in said apple cider donuts are the perfect treat to snack on when visiting pumpkin patches and orchards, which is why they are a top fall dish.

Preparations For Halloween Continue As Weekend Festivities Approach Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

A statement that is hard to refute. All that's needed is a nice hot cup of apple cider and a cozy sweater.

For those interested in learning how America voted, here's what the top 10 looked like:

Illinois - Pumpkin Pie Texas - Chilli Alabama - Pecan Pie Louisiana - Gumbo Kansas - Pumpkin Bread New York - Apple Cider Donuts Georgia - Sweet Potato Pie Arkansas - Chicken and Dumplings Kentucky - Bourbon Pecan Pie Utah - Funeral Potatoes

Yeah, the last one will hit you like a bus if you have no idea what funeral potatoes are.

The dish is described as a "creamy casserole made with shredded potatoes, cheese, and a crunchy topping" that is a beloved comfort food in the state.

bhofack2 from Getty Images bhofack2 from Getty Images loading...

Apparently this dish began was traditionally served at gatherings and slowly became a favorite fall dish because Utahns enjoyed its "warmth and richness."

Guess it must be really good if it made the top 10.

Do you agree New York sells the most delicious apple cider donuts in the country? Give us a shout using the station app's chat feature.

Get our free mobile app

20 Places to Indulge in Delicious Apple Cider Donuts in Upstate NY Craving a hot apple cider donut? From Buffalo to the Hudson Valley, Albany to Binghamton, and everywhere in between, these 20 places in Upstate New York have exactly what you're dreaming of! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams