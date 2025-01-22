Nurses at Central New York Hospital Demanding Fair Contract

Nurses at one Central New York hospital are standing up and speaking out about their rights to a fair contract with the safest standards. The union representing the nurses held an event Wednesday to call attention to this issue.

On Wednesday afternoon, nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at Oneida Health Hospital held a public speak-out to demand a fair contract that includes enforceable safe staffing standards, competitive wages, and a clear plan to retain experienced nurses.

The nurses have been fighting for their contract since December 30th, when their previous agreement expired, according to union officials. They say on the same day the hospital management threatened to halt negotiations, prompting nurses to take action by marching into the CEO's office, contacting a federal mediator, and publicly advocating for their demands. Through their efforts the contract negotiation process were able to resume, with the first session of the new year held earlier Wednesday (January 22nd).

Kim Stark, RN, emphasized the critical importance of safe staffing for patient care.

We need to make sure there are enough nurses to provide care for our patients. The nurses’ voice in this process is essential because we are experts in patient care. However, our employer does not want to respect our experience nor our knowledge of our patients. Instead, they treat us as disposable. While management thinks they can bully us into taking their offer, we’re here to show them that they’re wrong.

Despite the enactment of New York’s safe staffing law, which mandates appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios, nurses say Oneida Health management has resisted including enforceable staffing standards in their contract. Coupled with wage increases that fail to keep pace with inflation, nurses warn that the current proposals will worsen the hospital’s retention issues. New hires are leaving as quickly as they are brought on board, and the lack of experienced nurses is making it difficult to train replacements.

Ann Marie Taliercio, President of the Central New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, voiced her support for the nurses, stating,

The nurses at Oneida Health are on the front lines keeping our community safe and healthy. It's time they are given fair wages and safe working standards!

According to NYSNA, Oneida Health reported nearly $133 million in revenue last year, a $12 million increase from the previous year. Despite this financial growth, nurses argue that management’s current contract offer would leave them among the lowest-paid nurses in the region, a move they believe will continue to jeopardize patient care and nurse retention.

The nurses remain steadfast in their call for a contract that ensures safe staffing, competitive wages, and a sustainable plan to retain experienced nurses—steps they say are necessary to deliver the high-quality care that the Oneida community deserves.

