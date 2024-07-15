Experts Want New Yorkers to Turn off Air Conditioners at Night

Some experts are in hot water for telling people to shut the AC off at night because it's bad for their health and wallets.

Talk about an odd time to make this information public....

The National Weather Service is warning Central New York of extreme heat this week and is reminding residents to stay indoors, where it's cooler. The area is under a heat advisory through 8pm on July 16.

New York has already reported some record-setting temperatures this summer, so it should come as no surprise that residents are blasting their A/C, and rightfully so.

High heat and humidity can cause a multitude of serious health effects, and even death in some cases. Despite that well-known fact, some experts believe we should go back in time and ride out the summer like our ancestors.

Steven Stewart, owner of Southern Comfort Mechanical A/C and Heating, warns people reap more consequences than benefits when it comes to leaving the AC on while they sleep.

Stewart says the first consequence can be found in utility costs, as running the AC increases energy use.He says your A/C system can often be the appliance that uses the most electricity and by running it constantly, you also run up your monthly National Grid bill.

This advice might resonate with some considering New Yorkers are grappling with insanely high utility bills as of late.

Shocked Bluberries loading...

As for how sleeping with the air on negatively impacts health, Stewart says it reduces sleep quality. Setting the thermostat too low can trigger interrupted sleep and cause people to intermittently wake up shivering.

According to him, humans enjoy a better sleep environment when the A/C is off because it allows the body to sleep in what he calls "natural" temperatures.

Stewart also claims sleeping in conditions that are too cold for the time of year can cause increased aches and pains. Muscles may tense or even cramp up when temperatures get too low, he says, which could lead to rough mornings upon waking.

If you inexplicably feel like you've been hit by a bus when you wake up, Stewart suggests trying to sleep without the A/C - for a few nights - to experience a "positive" difference.

Stewart noted people may not be inclined to give it a try because A/C is a popular summertime staple, especially with summer temperatures ticking hotter year over year. Some days, conditions call for A/C so people can cool off quickly and remain comfortable.

Hand with remote control directed and air conditioner Naypong loading...

He also explained people struggle to sleep when it's too hot and muggy outside and Stewart says there are options to prevent all the tossing and turning one will inevitably do to find comfort.

He says there are now cooling products for beds, like mattresses, pads and sheets, that better help regulate temperature. Stewart also encourages investing in breathable linen sheets like cotton, since they will help circulate body heat and keep you cool.

Cotton was apparently the go-to material people wore in the summer before air conditioning was invented. As a side note, ask anyone who participates in Revolutionary War reenactments and they will gladly tell you how their period-correct uniforms keep their bodies cool even when reenacting stressful battles under the hot summer sun.

Heat Wave Brings Triple Digit Temperatures To Northern California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

However, the idea of toughing out the heat like my grandparents did is basically an insult. My great grandmother was a firm believer if someone invented something that made life easier, it was worth the investment.

She would have LOVED air conditioning. Just like she loved her dishwasher, washing machine, and dryer. She didn't have those when growing up in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

Saying that I, her descendant, should turn off the A/C to experience the same sleeping conditions as she did would frankly be an insult to her because she would have been blasting the A/C during the hot summer nights if she had it.

That all said, energy costs are extremely high in New York and if you are looking for ways to cut costs, check out this article that lists 5 ways you can save money on your utility bills this summer.

