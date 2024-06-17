A respected attraction in Upstate New York is now considered to be in the same league as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Plymouth Rock.

How many places have you visited, thinking you were going to be blown away, only to leave in disappointment?

Growing up, I thought Plymouth Rock was this massive boulder on the shore and when I visited it in 2011, I realized that I had been misled my entire life. Instead of a fantastical sight, I looked down at a rock that was roughly half the size of my desk. What a let down, right?

Plimoth Plantation Recreates Original Pilgrim Colony Michael Springer/Getty Images loading...

That's what separates tourist traps from must-see attractions and a new report from 24/7 WallSt determined the nation's 18 most overhyped, overpriced, and overcrowded attractions.

Probably not shocking to several people, four destinations were found to be in New York with the lion's share of them going to New York City. The Empire State Building came in 10th place, while Rockefeller Center and Times Square came in respective 11th and 12th place.

The final attraction is located more than 400 miles upstate, which was ranked the 13th biggest tourist trap in America.

Communities In The Path Of Totality Prepare For Monday's Solar Eclipse Adam Gray/Getty Images loading...

Despite being a natural wonder, Niagara Falls managed to find itself on the list of the nation's worst tourist traps.

"Niagara Falls is a natural wonder. The sheer size and power of the falls can take your breath away. If only you didn’t have to navigate a labyrinth of souvenir stores, overpriced hotels, and casinos to get there," the report opined.

The article also claimed it's a total waste to see the Falls on the American side of the border and instead recommended catching "a better view" on the Canadian side.

"However, it is also a massive tourist trap," said the report. "Americans and Canadians alike have attempted to cash in on the incredible wonder that is Niagara Falls. In doing so, the area around the Falls in both countries is an endless barrage of touristy kitsch. What a shame."

Martin Short Hosts 15th Annual Broadway On Broadway Concert Getty Images loading...

What do you think? Do you agree Niagara Falls is overhyped and overrated? Let us know by sounding off on the station app by clicking the button below.

Get our free mobile app

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan