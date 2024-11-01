Recovery efforts are still underway following a horrific tragedy involving two young children at Niagara Falls.

CONTENT WARNING: The below story includes information and events that may be upsetting to some. Reader discretion is advised.

Authorities say a mother and her two children, ages 9 and 5 months, are likely dead after falling into the famous landmark. Police suspect the act was intentional.

New York State Police said in a press release the incident happened Monday, October 28, at around 9 at night.

Authorities say the mother, identified as 33-year-old Chianti Means, walked over the safety guard rails with her 9-year-old son, Roman Rossman, and 5-month-old daughter, Mecca Means, and went into the Falls.

"The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation," police stated.

State Police and New York Park Police have yet to locate their bodies, and recovery efforts are continuing today.

More Information about the Tragedy

Information regarding the horrifying incident is limited at this time.

What is known is that the family had been visiting Luna Island, which is a small island between the American falls and Bridal Veil Falls.

Police have not released any details if bystanders attempted to stop the mother at the popular tourist attraction.

Additionally, authorities have not released any information about what may have prompted the mother to jump. Reports claiming otherwise are being treated as unfounded by WIBX unless confirmed by investigators.

Images believed to be of Means and her children are also being shared online. WIBX and Townsquare Media Utica will not use these photos unless verified and disseminated by New York State Police.

The same goes to social media accounts believed to be connected with Means.

As of print time, the bodies of Means and her children have yet to be found.

An extensive search is underway to recover the bodies. Search efforts include the below:

New York State Park Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems, NYSPP Marine Patrol, NYSP Aviation, Underwater Recovery Unit, Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Charter Schools are assisting in this investigation.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Note from Townsquare Media about Suicide

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know judgement-free help is available via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Their number to call is 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], which offers free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Help is also available via the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting the number 988. The lifeline offers support in both English and Spanish, and is available 24/7.

You are not alone.

