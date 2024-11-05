New York State Police Seek Man Who Left Court-Ordered Rehab Without Permission

The New York State Police need your help to locate a man who left his court ordered rehab without permission. He checked himself, but police say he had no right to do so.

The New York State Police announced they are on the lookout for 32-year-old Brandon Hatton who is a resident of Oneida County. Hatton was checked in to the Insight House Rehabilitation Center located at 500 Whitesboro Street in Utica, NY. Hatton was reported missing on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024. Police say he was last seen at the rehabilitation center in late July. That is when he checked himself out against a court order.

State Police are also looking for him due to the fact he has an active warrant through the New York State Police and officials believe he is in the Syracuse area. Hatton is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he also goes by the last name of "Hubbard."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Hatton to call the New York State Police at 315-366-6000. Reference case number NY2400850683. You can also contact a valuable resource here in the Mohawk Valley. It's called Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and they take anonymous tips in some cases in exchange for monetary rewards. According to their website, "Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy." You can reach them by phone at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting their website at http://www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com/.

