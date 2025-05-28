A study of the nation's sleepiest states have health officials issuing a warning to New Yorkers.

It's recommended that adults sleep between 7 to 9 hours to have a good night's rest.

A study by the National Institutes of Health found that humans who slept at least seven hours a night had the best survival rates.

Another report from the CDC says those who get enough rest don't fall sick as often, stay at healthier weights, have less stress and better moods, enjoy improved heart health, experience a lower risk of chronic conditions, and are less likely to be in a car crash.

While all this information is fairly well known among Americans, some states are more likely to take this advice to heart than others.

Because it seems New York State is not following the recommended sleep guidelines at all.

New York Residents Are Some of the Most Sleep-Deprived People in the U.S.

A study from MattressNextDay, called the Sleep Hygiene Report, investigated where Americans are sleeping best and worst.

New York landed toward the bottom when it came to optimal sleep, and there are several crucial factors that stood in the way.

In all, New Yorkers were found to sleep about 6.52 hours per night. But during that timeframe, they wake up about 3 times a night.

The leading cause of interrupted sleep was needing to use the restroom, with about 65% of nightly wakeups related to that.

Another 24% of nightly wakeups is attributed to needing a glass of water. About another 15% said they wake up because the room was too hot. About 19% admitted worrying about the next day keeps them up at night.

Meanwhile, the biggest crime New Yorkers commit that ruins their ability to sleep the recommended 7 or more hours a night was playing on their phones before bed.

In fact, the study found 56% of New Yorkers stream shows before hitting the hay.

Another trend the report found alarming was that 1 in 5 New Yorkers do not maintain a regular bedtime, which just adds to the state's insomniac status.

In all, 27% of New Yorkers are said to wake up feeling rested for the day while 1 in 5 say they never feel fully rested.

How Lack of Sleep Is Impacting New York Residents

Not obtaining enough sleep has caused trouble in the workplace, the study found. Of those unable to sleep 7 or more hours, about 22% complain of always feeling tired the following day.

This could lead to careless mistakes, grumpier attitudes, or a lack of energy to complete tasks.

How New Yorkers Can Sleep Better

The study says the best way to improve sleep hygiene is to fall asleep at a reasonable hour, with the average American trying to get some shuteye around 10pm at night.

Another thing to do to optimize sleep, the study said, is to put down the phone and cut excess screen stimulation at least an hour before bed. Scrolling social media or streaming a TV show apparently has the opposite effect of making one feel relaxed and tired.

The study noted digital devices emit blue light that signals to the brain to stay awake. On top of that, responding to work emails or keeping tabs on social media can lead to racing thoughts, anxiety, and rising stress.

The study recommends that, instead of looking at the phone or TV, read a book or find another activity that relaxes the body and mind. This could also include jotting down tomorrow's to-do list. Apparently, it gets those thoughts out of your head.

Lastly, the study says staying hydrated and getting enough exercise outside can also help set the body and mind straight for bedtime. The report says numerous studies have linked exercise during the day to better sleep at night.

The report also says cutting caffeine and alcohol can also do wonders for sleep quality. Apparently, alcohol impacts how well one sleeps and is more likely to trigger nightmares and trips to the bathroom.

